Of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Shelby and Seth Winter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Cora Grace Winter, born Monday.

Monica Owens and Chris Uptmor, of Lewiston, a son, Jared William Uptmor, born Monday.

Emily and Kole Snyder, of Lewiston, a daughter, Harper Rae Snyder, born Monday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Justin D. Schumacher, 26, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, one day credit, 12 hours community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $709.70.

Chelsea D. Martinez-Baheza, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $716.90.

Charles B. Driskill, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, one day credit, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, six months supervised probation and pay $709.70.