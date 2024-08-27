Of Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shelby and Seth Winter, of Lewiston, a daughter, Cora Grace Winter, born Monday.
Monica Owens and Chris Uptmor, of Lewiston, a son, Jared William Uptmor, born Monday.
Emily and Kole Snyder, of Lewiston, a daughter, Harper Rae Snyder, born Monday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Justin D. Schumacher, 26, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, one day credit, 12 hours community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $709.70.
Chelsea D. Martinez-Baheza, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $716.90.
Charles B. Driskill, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, one day credit, 12 hours of community service in lieu of one day jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, six months supervised probation and pay $709.70.
Kristin H. Rager, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
Alyssa J. Supak, 23, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
Dillon D. Armstrong, 25, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
Judge Victoria Olds
Brad A. Olander, 43, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
Stjarna D. Melton, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
James C. Johnson, 45, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
Chad Shaffer, 51, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.
Maxwell T. Pointon, 38, of Lewiston, charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
Jeffrey F. Ogden, 58, of Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 24.
Lawsuits
Employers Preferred Insurance Company vs. Xtreme Bullets MFG LLC.