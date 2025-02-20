Alex Bensching and Jaycee Bensching.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Katherine R. Patton, 44, of Rathdrum, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

Krystal L. Medlin, 45, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies. Status conference hearing March 3.

Ralph E. Whitlock, 47, homeless, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.