Of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Garry G. Skinner and Kimberly Marie Skinner.
Granted
Alex Bensching and Jaycee Bensching.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Katherine R. Patton, 44, of Rathdrum, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.
Krystal L. Medlin, 45, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies. Status conference hearing March 3.
Ralph E. Whitlock, 47, homeless, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.