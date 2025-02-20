Sections
Local NewsFebruary 20, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Garry G. Skinner and Kimberly Marie Skinner.

Granted

Alex Bensching and Jaycee Bensching.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Katherine R. Patton, 44, of Rathdrum, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

Krystal L. Medlin, 45, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, both felonies. Status conference hearing March 3.

Ralph E. Whitlock, 47, homeless, charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

