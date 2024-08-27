Sections
Local NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jaedyn Ditunno and Kale Pettengill, of Lewiston, a daughter, Willow Irene Marie Pettengill, born Wednesday.

Mandy and Joshua Damman, of Clarkston, a son, Liam Curt Damman, born Tuesday.

Kaitlyn and Scott Loghry, of Lewiston, a son, Grant Jerome Loghry, born Tuesday.

Brynnli and Braden Carlson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Arlee Lou Carlson, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Gordon Mohr and Marlene Mohr.

Heather West and Prince West.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Courtney Rivas and Justin Rivas.

Christina Luree Leder and John David Leder.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Jacob D.W. McNabb, 34, of Clarkston, charged with three counts of fraud criminal possession of a financial transaction card, all felonies. Status conference hearing March 3.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Kiara J. Finney, 28, Orofino, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative to 24 months of community custody with mental health treatment.

Sara L. Wallace, 28, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 62 days in jail with credit for 32 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Traffic Accidents

One person was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a collision with an Avista power pole Wednesday at 15th and Elm streets in Clarkston.

