Of Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jaedyn Ditunno and Kale Pettengill, of Lewiston, a daughter, Willow Irene Marie Pettengill, born Wednesday.
Mandy and Joshua Damman, of Clarkston, a son, Liam Curt Damman, born Tuesday.
Kaitlyn and Scott Loghry, of Lewiston, a son, Grant Jerome Loghry, born Tuesday.
Brynnli and Braden Carlson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Arlee Lou Carlson, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Gordon Mohr and Marlene Mohr.
Heather West and Prince West.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Courtney Rivas and Justin Rivas.
Christina Luree Leder and John David Leder.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Jacob D.W. McNabb, 34, of Clarkston, charged with three counts of fraud criminal possession of a financial transaction card, all felonies. Status conference hearing March 3.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Kiara J. Finney, 28, Orofino, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative to 24 months of community custody with mental health treatment.
Sara L. Wallace, 28, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 62 days in jail with credit for 32 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Traffic Accidents
One person was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center following a collision with an Avista power pole Wednesday at 15th and Elm streets in Clarkston.