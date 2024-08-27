Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Jamie L. George, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, two days credit, five years felony probation and pay $745.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Wynter W. Spencer, 46, of Lewiston, charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

Jeremy G. Seaman, 37, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.