Of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bradley Dean Kime and Johanna Marie-Faith Rodriguez, both of Clarkston.
Zachary Paul Anderson and Tabitha Kay Brown, both of Clarkston.
Max Michael Hill and Kaylynn Christine Elliott, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Jamie L. George, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, two days credit, five years felony probation and pay $745.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Wynter W. Spencer, 46, of Lewiston, charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.
Jeremy G. Seaman, 37, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.