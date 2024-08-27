Sections
Local NewsFebruary 22, 2025

Records

Of Friday, Feb. 21, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Bradley Dean Kime and Johanna Marie-Faith Rodriguez, both of Clarkston.

Zachary Paul Anderson and Tabitha Kay Brown, both of Clarkston.

Max Michael Hill and Kaylynn Christine Elliott, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Jamie L. George, 37, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to burglary, a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, two days credit, five years felony probation and pay $745.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Wynter W. Spencer, 46, of Lewiston, charged with DUI and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

Jeremy G. Seaman, 37, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

