Of Monday, Feb. 24, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexis Bramlet and Anthony Wimer, of Lewiston, a daugher, Parker Sue Wimer, born Friday.
Haylee Smit and Nathan Rode, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ellianna Irene Rode, born Saturday.
Bridget and Andrew Ingram, of Nezperce, a son, Waylon Charles Ingram, born Saturday.
Chelsey and Wyatt Baldwin, of Lewiston, a son, Nash McCoy Baldwin, born Sunday.
Macey Kane and River Tucker, of Clarkston, a son, Barron Lee Tucker, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dylan Douglas Moen and Samantha Arlene Linton, both of Clarkston.
Chevy Floyd Boob and Audrie Marie Smith, both of Lapwai.