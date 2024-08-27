Sections
Local NewsFebruary 25, 2025

Records

Of Monday, Feb. 24, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Alexis Bramlet and Anthony Wimer, of Lewiston, a daugher, Parker Sue Wimer, born Friday.

Haylee Smit and Nathan Rode, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ellianna Irene Rode, born Saturday.

Bridget and Andrew Ingram, of Nezperce, a son, Waylon Charles Ingram, born Saturday.

Chelsey and Wyatt Baldwin, of Lewiston, a son, Nash McCoy Baldwin, born Sunday.

Macey Kane and River Tucker, of Clarkston, a son, Barron Lee Tucker, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Dylan Douglas Moen and Samantha Arlene Linton, both of Clarkston.

Chevy Floyd Boob and Audrie Marie Smith, both of Lapwai.

