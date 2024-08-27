Sections
Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Records

Of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Daniel Jose Bastidas Garcia and Valeria Andrea Gutierrez Jimenez, both of Clarkston.

Michael Wayne Asker and Jiahong Sun, both of Grangeville.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Amber Kunkel and Kelsey Kunkel.

Granted

Demetric Jean Wolde and Tekle Wolde.

Darren D. Card and Lillian Schmako.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Miranda Jean Rogers and David Joseph Rogers.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Alei J. Taylor, 23, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days and pay $216.90.

Leanne M. West, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation six months and pay $966.90.

Judge Karin Seubert

Jaramiah D. Higgins, 24, of Saint Maries, Idaho, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

Vincent J. Duman, 29, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony.

Larry M. Phillips, 65, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft, a felony.

Melissa A. Freand, 51, of Clarkston, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 10.

Jordan R. Brown, 34, of Juliaetta, charged with witness intimidation, a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

James K. Dudley, 32, homeless, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 3.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Thomas Cox

Douglas D.R. Kiele, 41, Clarkston, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, domestic violence harassment, sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for 18 days served, remaining days converted to 216 hours of community service.

Eric M. Kimsey, 55, Orofino, pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, third-degree driving while license suspended, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Raymond A. Haddon, 61, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence.

Kaleb M. Durnford, 18, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to taking a motor vehicle without permission, domestic violence, resolution reached, and next court appearance is Monday.

Craig L. Merrill, 68, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault, domestic violence.

Brandi D. Leister, 36, Juliaetta, pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of methamphetamine.

Samuel T. Lopez, 44, Clarkston, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree malicious mischief, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, sentenced to 45 days in jail with credit for 16 days served, remaining 29 days converted to 232 hours of community service.

