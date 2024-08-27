Judge Mark Monson

Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 100 hours of community service, four years felony probation and pay $539.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Trenten J. Bostrom, 30, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 17.

John R. Ammons, 48, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 17.