Of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Melissa Holt and Travis Cantrell.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 100 hours of community service, four years felony probation and pay $539.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Trenten J. Bostrom, 30, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 17.
John R. Ammons, 48, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing March 17.