William J. Newell, 47, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $245.50.

Judge Mark Monson

Colby R. Watson, 53, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 100 days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Kelli D. Danner, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50.