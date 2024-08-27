Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

William J. Newell, 47, of Winchester, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $245.50.

Judge Mark Monson

Colby R. Watson, 53, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 100 days credit, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Kelli D. Danner, 32, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, retained jurisdiction 365 days and pay $285.50.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 28
Idaho Senate advances bill banning requiring ‘medical interv...
Local NewsFeb. 28
Two candidates named for Lewiston superintendent position
Local NewsFeb. 28
Idahoan to lead U.S. Forest Service
Local NewsFeb. 28
Officials: Pullman’s pedestrian bridge shifted as it was des...
Related
Pullman Bangladeshi Community aims to uplift all cultures and languages
Local NewsFeb. 28
Pullman Bangladeshi Community aims to uplift all cultures and languages
23-year-old Pullman man charged with assault, commission of a hate crime
Local NewsFeb. 28
23-year-old Pullman man charged with assault, commission of a hate crime
Clarkston High woodshop sustains extensive damage in fire early Thursday
Local NewsFeb. 28
Clarkston High woodshop sustains extensive damage in fire early Thursday
WSU Women*s Center celebrates 50th anniversary
Local NewsFeb. 28
WSU Women*s Center celebrates 50th anniversary
Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’
Local NewsFeb. 28
Moscow superintendent calls HB 93 a ‘gut punch’
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Local NewsFeb. 28
Little signs school choice tax credit bill
Idahoan to lead the Forest Service
Local NewsFeb. 27
Idahoan to lead the Forest Service
Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill
Local NewsFeb. 27
Idaho governor signs school choice tax credit bill
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy