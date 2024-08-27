Of Friday, Feb. 28, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kendra and Eric Riehl, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jane Maeve Riehl, born Wednesday.
Jenae and Brenton Howey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Iyla Jade Howey, born Thursday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Melissa Holt and Travis Cantrell.
Kartini Manyon and Zechari Manyon.
Ashley Wiberg and Christo Xiggenis.
Granted
Ashley Danielle Brown and Jordan Ray Brown.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a forged check, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 53 days credit, six years felony probation, sent to treatment court and pay $245.50.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Tyler S. Farrell, 36, of Lewiston, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Status conference hearing March 10.
Johnathan M. Hopkins, 38, of Uniontown, charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 10.
Amerea E. Barnett, 37, of Uniontown, charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 10.