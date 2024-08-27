Granted

Ashley Danielle Brown and Jordan Ray Brown.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a forged check, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 53 days credit, six years felony probation, sent to treatment court and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Tyler S. Farrell, 36, of Lewiston, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Status conference hearing March 10.

Johnathan M. Hopkins, 38, of Uniontown, charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 10.

Amerea E. Barnett, 37, of Uniontown, charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 10.