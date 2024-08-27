Sections
Local NewsMarch 1, 2025

Records

Of Friday, Feb. 28, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kendra and Eric Riehl, of Lewiston, a daughter, Jane Maeve Riehl, born Wednesday.

Jenae and Brenton Howey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Iyla Jade Howey, born Thursday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Melissa Holt and Travis Cantrell.

Kartini Manyon and Zechari Manyon.

Ashley Wiberg and Christo Xiggenis.

Granted

Ashley Danielle Brown and Jordan Ray Brown.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Heather O. Flores, 28, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a forged check, a felony. Sentenced to 3-6 years, sentence suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, 53 days credit, six years felony probation, sent to treatment court and pay $245.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Tyler S. Farrell, 36, of Lewiston, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony. Status conference hearing March 10.

Johnathan M. Hopkins, 38, of Uniontown, charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 10.

Amerea E. Barnett, 37, of Uniontown, charged with trafficking in fentanyl and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies. Status conference hearing March 10.

