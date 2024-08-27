Sections
Local NewsMarch 6, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Emily Bivens and Cody Bivens.

Michelle Winegeart and Keith Winegeart.

Sidney Jones and Kyle Jones.

Miranda Jean Rogers and David Joseph Rogers.

Granted

Brianna Alyse Reedy and Brandon Patrick-Clair Reedy.

Jessie Chapple and Tyler Chapple.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Madi L. Sodorff, 21, homeless, found guilty of possession of a controlled substance, sentenced to two years in prison. Judge retains jurisdiction for one year.

Savannah L. Calene, 27, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and burglary, sentenced to 3 to 7 years in prison. Judge retained jurisdiction for one year.

Asotin County

Judge Name Here

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

David A. Tyner, 26, Clarkston, second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, sentenced to nine months in jail.

Orah A. Tannahill, 53, Lewiston, second-degree theft, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service, 12 months of community custody.

Cordell C.W. Deeds, 27, Lewiston, felony harassment, second-degree malicious mischief, sentenced to 16 months in prison.

William R. Arnold, 28, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Brandon A. Wood Jr., 29, Spokane Valley, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

