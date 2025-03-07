Sections
Local NewsMarch 7, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, March 6, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Dulan Chapa and Shafaet Ahmed, of Moscow, a daughter, Rumaisha Binte Ahmed, born Tuesday.

Krysta Wilson and Collin Smith, of Lewiston, a daughter, Raelynn Ann Smith, born Wednesday.

Karly and Matthew Lacey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Anna Joy Lacey, born Thursday.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Chad H. Shoemaker, 45, Polson, Mont., pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, sentenced to three to seven years in prison with credit for 217 days served.

Matthew L. Bitton, 51, Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine ), sentenced to two to four years in prison. Judge retains jurisdiction for one year.

