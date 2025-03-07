Of Thursday, March 6, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dulan Chapa and Shafaet Ahmed, of Moscow, a daughter, Rumaisha Binte Ahmed, born Tuesday.
Krysta Wilson and Collin Smith, of Lewiston, a daughter, Raelynn Ann Smith, born Wednesday.
Karly and Matthew Lacey, of Lewiston, a daughter, Anna Joy Lacey, born Thursday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Chad H. Shoemaker, 45, Polson, Mont., pleaded guilty to trafficking in methamphetamine, sentenced to three to seven years in prison with credit for 217 days served.
Matthew L. Bitton, 51, Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine ), sentenced to two to four years in prison. Judge retains jurisdiction for one year.