Of Friday, March 7, 2025
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Nathan P. Reiners, 25, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic violence with traumatic injury, a felony, given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 22 days in jail with credit for 22 served, five years probation.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramilingam
Krystal Baker, 32, Moscow, charged with introducing a controlled substance into a correctional facility (oxycodone), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.
Christopher L. Feldman, 23, of Lewiston, charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.