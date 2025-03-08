Sections
Local NewsMarch 8, 2025

Records

Of Friday, March 7, 2025

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Nathan P. Reiners, 25, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic violence with traumatic injury, a felony, given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 22 days in jail with credit for 22 served, five years probation.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramilingam

Krystal Baker, 32, Moscow, charged with introducing a controlled substance into a correctional facility (oxycodone), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.

Christopher L. Feldman, 23, of Lewiston, charged with sexual exploitation of a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.

