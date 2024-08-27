Judge Victoria Olds

Dora Birch, 60, homeless, charged with third-degree arson, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.

Kim Woods, 62, Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.

Amber Grim, 37, homeless, charged with third-degree arson, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.

Gary Forslin, 58, Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Richard W. Almeida, 63, Clarkston, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by 12 months of community custody.

Kaleb M. Durnford, 18, Clarkston transient, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, domestic violence, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 50 days in jail, credit for 20 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.