Of Monday, March 10, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jade Dinges and Alan Aylward, of Lewiston, a daughter, Tahni Elowyn Aylward, born Saturday.
Mariah and Jared Lavin, of Lewiston, a daughter, Raegan Marie Lavin, born Saturday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Alton Daniel Rathburn and Alexis Lee Whitney, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Dora Birch, 60, homeless, charged with third-degree arson, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.
Kim Woods, 62, Lewiston, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.
Amber Grim, 37, homeless, charged with third-degree arson, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.
Gary Forslin, 58, Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 19.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Richard W. Almeida, 63, Clarkston, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, sentenced to 48 months in prison, followed by 12 months of community custody.
Kaleb M. Durnford, 18, Clarkston transient, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, domestic violence, sentenced under First Time Offender Waiver (FTOW) to 50 days in jail, credit for 20 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.