Of Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Emily and Adam Engell, of Lewiston, a son, Zander Beckhem Engell, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Dale Howard Retz and Briana Kole Ripa, both of Juliaetta.
Fabian Daniel Glenn and Kallie Mercedes Mastroberardino, both of Lewiston.
Kacey Ryan Alexander Valentine, of Lewiston, and Daena Jae King, of Clarkston.
Todd Edward Young and Rozan Marie Morrison, both of Lewiston.
Taner Kent Peterson and Kara Lynn Malley, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
David M.J. Whitecotten, 56, Atomic City, Idaho, pleaded guilty to felony DUI with persistent violator enhancement. Sentenced to three to seven years in prison with credit for 339 days served.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jacob E. Sinner, 21, Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, and 24 hours of community service in lieu of remaining two days. Fined $500 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.
Olivia B. Herrera, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and 120 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $1,000 and driver’s license suspended for 180 days.
Tonya M. Staab, 59, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and 60 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $1,000 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.
Aaron D. Miles, 55, Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $500 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.
Candice M. Bake, 45, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 12 hours of community service in place of remaining jail time. Driver’s license suspended for 90 days and fined $500.