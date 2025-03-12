District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

David M.J. Whitecotten, 56, Atomic City, Idaho, pleaded guilty to felony DUI with persistent violator enhancement. Sentenced to three to seven years in prison with credit for 339 days served.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Jacob E. Sinner, 21, Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, and 24 hours of community service in lieu of remaining two days. Fined $500 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Olivia B. Herrera, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and 120 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $1,000 and driver’s license suspended for 180 days.

Tonya M. Staab, 59, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and 60 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $1,000 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Aaron D. Miles, 55, Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $500 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Candice M. Bake, 45, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 12 hours of community service in place of remaining jail time. Driver’s license suspended for 90 days and fined $500.