Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 12, 2025

Records

Of Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Emily and Adam Engell, of Lewiston, a son, Zander Beckhem Engell, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Dale Howard Retz and Briana Kole Ripa, both of Juliaetta.

Fabian Daniel Glenn and Kallie Mercedes Mastroberardino, both of Lewiston.

Kacey Ryan Alexander Valentine, of Lewiston, and Daena Jae King, of Clarkston.

Todd Edward Young and Rozan Marie Morrison, both of Lewiston.

Taner Kent Peterson and Kara Lynn Malley, both of Lewiston.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

David M.J. Whitecotten, 56, Atomic City, Idaho, pleaded guilty to felony DUI with persistent violator enhancement. Sentenced to three to seven years in prison with credit for 339 days served.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Jacob E. Sinner, 21, Moscow, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, and 24 hours of community service in lieu of remaining two days. Fined $500 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Olivia B. Herrera, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 50 days suspended and 120 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $1,000 and driver’s license suspended for 180 days.

Tonya M. Staab, 59, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and 60 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $1,000 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Aaron D. Miles, 55, Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Given a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and 24 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $500 and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Candice M. Bake, 45, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 29 suspended and 12 hours of community service in place of remaining jail time. Driver’s license suspended for 90 days and fined $500.

Related
Local NewsMar. 12
Study: Idaho funding lags in special ed
Local NewsMar. 12
Albright honored by peers, students with Lewiston grade scho...
Local NewsMar. 12
Fired staff of Forest Service to head back
Local NewsMar. 12
Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport unveils future plans
Related
Senate passes bill on religious beliefs
Local NewsMar. 12
Senate passes bill on religious beliefs
Property tax bill headed for Senate
Local NewsMar. 12
Property tax bill headed for Senate
Idaho House advances ‘DOGE’ efficency bill
Local NewsMar. 12
Idaho House advances ‘DOGE’ efficency bill
Moscow man, 98, dies in one-vehicle crash Tuesday
Local NewsMar. 12
Moscow man, 98, dies in one-vehicle crash Tuesday
Fleury recommended for Pullman High
Local NewsMar. 12
Fleury recommended for Pullman High
Strict immigration bill is almost home
Local NewsMar. 12
Strict immigration bill is almost home
Council sends water project to voters
Local NewsMar. 11
Council sends water project to voters
Sweeping Medicaid reform bill now heads to Idaho Senate
Local NewsMar. 11
Sweeping Medicaid reform bill now heads to Idaho Senate
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy