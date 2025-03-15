Sections
Local NewsMarch 15, 2025

Records

Of Friday, March 14, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Lucas Gene Leitner, of Lewiston, Chasidy Fawn Chadler, of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay P. Gaskill

Robert S. Pfile, 34, Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two years in prison, prison sentence suspended, 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days already served, three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Victor J. Flowers, 37, Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 26.

