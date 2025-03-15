Judge Jay P. Gaskill

Robert S. Pfile, 34, Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two years in prison, prison sentence suspended, 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days already served, three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Victoria Olds

Victor J. Flowers, 37, Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 26.