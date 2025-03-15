Of Friday, March 14, 2025
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Lucas Gene Leitner, of Lewiston, Chasidy Fawn Chadler, of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Robert S. Pfile, 34, Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two years in prison, prison sentence suspended, 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days already served, three years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Victoria Olds
Victor J. Flowers, 37, Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 26.