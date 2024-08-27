Judge Victoria Olds

Brian L. Blimka, 32, Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended and credit for one day served. Given 12 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time. Fined $500, driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

Nicholas M. Lauby, 37, of Orofino, charged with felony injury to child. Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor injury to a child. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 25 suspended and credit for three days served. Given 24 hours of community service in lieu of remaining jail time and two years of probation.

Michael E. Teigen, 47, of Lewiston, found guilty of DUI. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 169 suspended and credit for one day served. Driver’s license suspended for 90 days and fined $500.