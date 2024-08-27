Sections
Local NewsMarch 20, 2025

Records

Of Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Gary Wayne Smith and Cindie Marie Eikum, both of Lewiston.

David Todd Clift and Cindi Robyn Lemm, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Shirlei Pereira De Sausa, of Clarkston, and Chris J. Henderson, of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Katie Ardell Loewen, of Merritt, B.C., Canada, and Beau Riley Slatter, of Clarkston.

Alton Daniel Rathburn and Alexis Lee Whitney, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Carrie Harris and Shawn Harris.

Katlyn Lea Curnutt and Logan Vaughn Curnutt.

Denise Ricard and Eugene Ricard.

Granted

Daniel Skyler Sage and Julia Paige Sage.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Starr Olson, 32, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine.

Eric M. Burnet, 37, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree possessing stolen property, second-degree identity theft.

Jess L. Matson, 45, Clarkston, first-degree burglary with deadly weapon enhancement, domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, found guilty at jury trial, sentenced to 39 months in prison followed by 18 months of community custody.

Daniel J. Christianson, 43, Clarkston, intimidating a public servant with special weapons enhancement, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative (MHSA) to 36 months in community custody.

Daniel R. Townsend Jr., 69, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Kelvin M. Jones, 65, Lewiston, domestic violence felony harassment, sentenced to four months in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

