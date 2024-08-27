Katlyn Lea Curnutt and Logan Vaughn Curnutt.

Denise Ricard and Eugene Ricard.

Granted

Daniel Skyler Sage and Julia Paige Sage.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Starr Olson, 32, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree theft, possession of methamphetamine.

Eric M. Burnet, 37, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree possessing stolen property, second-degree identity theft.

Jess L. Matson, 45, Clarkston, first-degree burglary with deadly weapon enhancement, domestic violence, third-degree malicious mischief, found guilty at jury trial, sentenced to 39 months in prison followed by 18 months of community custody.

Daniel J. Christianson, 43, Clarkston, intimidating a public servant with special weapons enhancement, sentenced under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative (MHSA) to 36 months in community custody.

Daniel R. Townsend Jr., 69, Clarkston, second-degree theft, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.

Kelvin M. Jones, 65, Lewiston, domestic violence felony harassment, sentenced to four months in jail with 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.