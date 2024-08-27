Of Thursday, March 20, 2025
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
David C. Moody, 36, Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 185 days served.
Kelcy D. Nesheim, 44, Anatone, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, given a withheld judgment, 100 hours of community service and three years of probation.
Larry D. Smith, 71, Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended, 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and four years of probation.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Desmond J. Sleyer, 36, of Plummer, Idaho, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies, preliminary hearing set for April 2.