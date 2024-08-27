Kelcy D. Nesheim, 44, Anatone, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, given a withheld judgment, 100 hours of community service and three years of probation.

Larry D. Smith, 71, Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended, 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and four years of probation.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Desmond J. Sleyer, 36, of Plummer, Idaho, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies, preliminary hearing set for April 2.