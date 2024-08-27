Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 21, 2025

Records

Of Thursday, March 20, 2025

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

David C. Moody, 36, Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to three years in prison with credit for 185 days served.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Kelcy D. Nesheim, 44, Anatone, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, given a withheld judgment, 100 hours of community service and three years of probation.

Larry D. Smith, 71, Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), sentenced to two to four years in prison, suspended, 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service and four years of probation.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Desmond J. Sleyer, 36, of Plummer, Idaho, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies, preliminary hearing set for April 2.

Related
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of la...
Local NewsMar. 21
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
Related
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Local NewsMar. 21
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
Local NewsMar. 21
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Local NewsMar. 21
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Clarkston man arrested on two felony warrants after traffic stop near Grangeville
Local NewsMar. 21
Clarkston man arrested on two felony warrants after traffic stop near Grangeville
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
Local NewsMar. 21
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
Local NewsMar. 21
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
Local NewsMar. 21
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Local NewsMar. 21
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy