Of Friday, March 21, 2025
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tommee Wilks and Aaron King, of Clarkston, a son, Luca Omar King, born Thursday.
Ellimery Russell and Houston McAlister, of Lewiston, a son, Hendrex Rich Russell-McAlister, born Thursday.
Mara and Kolby Vaughn, of Orofino, a son, Scotty Alan Vaughn, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joshua Scott Hulse and Sydney Jade Poorbaugh, both of Clarkston.
Trevor Curtis Presby and Samantha June Beck, both of Lewiston.
Joshua Wayne Wright and Danielle Marie Long, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Alan R. Teats, 43, Lewiston, charged with forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of 30 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, 5 years of probation.