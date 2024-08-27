Sections
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

Records

Of Friday, March 21, 2025

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Tommee Wilks and Aaron King, of Clarkston, a son, Luca Omar King, born Thursday.

Ellimery Russell and Houston McAlister, of Lewiston, a son, Hendrex Rich Russell-McAlister, born Thursday.

Mara and Kolby Vaughn, of Orofino, a son, Scotty Alan Vaughn, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Joshua Scott Hulse and Sydney Jade Poorbaugh, both of Clarkston.

Trevor Curtis Presby and Samantha June Beck, both of Lewiston.

Joshua Wayne Wright and Danielle Marie Long, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Alan R. Teats, 43, Lewiston, charged with forcible sexual penetration with a foreign object, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, a felony and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of 30 days in jail with credit for 5 days served, 5 years of probation.

