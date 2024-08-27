Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 9, 2024

Records

Of Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ashley and Justin Christopherson, of Clarkston, a son, Bentz David Christopherson, born Sunday.

Akela Scott and Seth Thorson, of Genesee, a daughter, Stevie L’Ri Thorson, born Monday.

Erin and Logan Chase, of Grangeville, a son, Thomas James Chase, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Alexander Leroy J. Hansen and Kylie Rachelle Leavitt, both of Clarkston.

Stanley Firth Garrison and Christina Maria Bingman, both of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Marcella Michelle Rodgers and Parker Allen Payton, both of Lewiston.

Jay W. Holzmiller, of Anatone, and Susanne Leona Pring, of Lewiston.

Daejon Bobbylyn Ku’uipo Kalani Racoma and Troy David Hutchinson, both of Asotin.

Divorces

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jason Gilmore and Tiffany Gilmore.

Nicole Clark and Ryan Clark.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Thomas Cox

Latisha R. Black, 33, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.

Danielle A. Adelsbach, 28, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, possession of fentanyl.

Bethanie M. Cooper, 29, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.

Cameron Q. Blinn, 33, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault, negligent driving, first-degree resisting arrest, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, third-degree malicious mischief.

Mikayla L. Farris, 27, Kamiah, pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

David A. Tyner, 26, Pullman, pleaded second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.

Judge Brooke Burns

Anthony A. Lassiter, 34, Lewiston, three counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced under prison Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 29.75 months in prison, followed by 29.75 months of community custody.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 9
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘...
Local NewsOct. 9
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Local NewsOct. 9
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Related
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Council OK’s new project timeline
Local NewsOct. 9
Council OK’s new project timeline
Ricardo Ruiz's 'We Had Our Reasons' wins 2023 Washington State Book Award
Local NewsOct. 9
Ricardo Ruiz's 'We Had Our Reasons' wins 2023 Washington State Book Award
Blast from the Past / 1966: Wintertime in Bovill
Local NewsOct. 9
Blast from the Past / 1966: Wintertime in Bovill
Sale of Vista could be charging home
Local NewsOct. 9
Sale of Vista could be charging home
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident 'a setup'
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident 'a setup'
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Local NewsOct. 8
Tall box truck crashes into WSU skywalk
Man dies in wreck in rural Idaho County
Local NewsOct. 8
Man dies in wreck in rural Idaho County
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy