Of Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ashley and Justin Christopherson, of Clarkston, a son, Bentz David Christopherson, born Sunday.
Akela Scott and Seth Thorson, of Genesee, a daughter, Stevie L’Ri Thorson, born Monday.
Erin and Logan Chase, of Grangeville, a son, Thomas James Chase, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Alexander Leroy J. Hansen and Kylie Rachelle Leavitt, both of Clarkston.
Stanley Firth Garrison and Christina Maria Bingman, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Marcella Michelle Rodgers and Parker Allen Payton, both of Lewiston.
Jay W. Holzmiller, of Anatone, and Susanne Leona Pring, of Lewiston.
Daejon Bobbylyn Ku’uipo Kalani Racoma and Troy David Hutchinson, both of Asotin.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jason Gilmore and Tiffany Gilmore.
Nicole Clark and Ryan Clark.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Thomas Cox
Latisha R. Black, 33, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.
Danielle A. Adelsbach, 28, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft, possession of fentanyl.
Bethanie M. Cooper, 29, Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault.
Cameron Q. Blinn, 33, Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to third-degree assault, negligent driving, first-degree resisting arrest, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, third-degree malicious mischief.
Mikayla L. Farris, 27, Kamiah, pleaded not guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
David A. Tyner, 26, Pullman, pleaded second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Judge Brooke Burns
Anthony A. Lassiter, 34, Lewiston, three counts of second-degree burglary, sentenced under prison Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 29.75 months in prison, followed by 29.75 months of community custody.