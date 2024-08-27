David M. Lee, 32, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentenced suspended, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Miona M. Haugen, 39, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 21.

Lawsuits

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Scott Neumann, Sara Eacret-Neumann, Marion Robertson.