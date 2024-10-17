Shayne Sundvik Hoiland and Kalysta Journey Lindell, both of Clarkston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Leesa M. Dustin, 30, of Kendrick, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail, 28 days suspended, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $702.50.

Colten Henrie, 22, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI and possession of an open container, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, two days credit, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 364 days for the DUI charge and pay $1,426.