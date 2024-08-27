Of Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kennady Owens and Juan Bucio, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kleo Chevelle Bucio, born Tuesday.
Sarah and Tyson Sydenham, of Winchester, a son, Cody Alexander Sydenham, born Tuesday.
Halle and Cole Eldredge, of Lewiston, a son, Theodore Veon Eldredge, born Wednesday.
Tracy and Kyle Burnstad, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Josie Layne Burnstad, born Wednesday.
Janelle Wallace, of Clarkston, a daughter, Temperance Grey Wallace, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Desiree LaLonde and Michael R. Saldana.