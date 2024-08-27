Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 18, 2024

Records

Of Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kennady Owens and Juan Bucio, of Clarkston, a daughter, Kleo Chevelle Bucio, born Tuesday.

Sarah and Tyson Sydenham, of Winchester, a son, Cody Alexander Sydenham, born Tuesday.

Halle and Cole Eldredge, of Lewiston, a son, Theodore Veon Eldredge, born Wednesday.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Tracy and Kyle Burnstad, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Josie Layne Burnstad, born Wednesday.

Janelle Wallace, of Clarkston, a daughter, Temperance Grey Wallace, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Desiree LaLonde and Michael R. Saldana.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 19
Happenings
Local NewsOct. 19
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Local NewsOct. 19
Speakers at YWCA event reflect on inspiring women
Local NewsOct. 19
Idaho OKs permit on endowment land
Related
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Local NewsOct. 19
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
Local NewsOct. 19
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
Local NewsOct. 19
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Local NewsOct. 18
UI reports largest freshman class in school history
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Local NewsOct. 18
Annual EMS levy back on the Clarkston ballot
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Local NewsOct. 18
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Local NewsOct. 18
Tribe, others to celebrate completion of Aht’Wy Interchange
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
Local NewsOct. 18
Vandalism at courthouse being investigated
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy