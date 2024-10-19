Sections
Local NewsOctober 19, 2024

Records

Of Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kelsey and Jarrett Blanco, of Lewiston, a son, Finley Edward Blanco, born Thursday.

Savannah and Tanner Cranor, of Pomeroy, a daughter, McKenna Claire Cranor, born Thursday.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Roderick L. Montagne, 43, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 94 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Judge Michelle Evans

Joseph D. Robinett, 23, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 64 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50.

Crystal L. Schrecengost, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Sentenced to 3-7 years, 294 days credit for both charges and pay $571.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramaligam

Shane T. Post, 40, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, one day credit, 108 hours of community service in lieu of nine days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $1,267.30.

Judge Victoria Olds

Michael G. Bedard, 45, of Troy, charged with grand theft, a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 21.

Natasha N. Gleason, 41, of Culdesac, charged with grand theft, a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 21.

Jalon A. Greene, 32, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 28.

Katelynn E. Daugherty, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 28.

Lawsuits

Steve Black vs. Sean Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Robinson Remodel, LLC.

