Of Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kelsey and Jarrett Blanco, of Lewiston, a son, Finley Edward Blanco, born Thursday.

Savannah and Tanner Cranor, of Pomeroy, a daughter, McKenna Claire Cranor, born Thursday.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Roderick L. Montagne, 43, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 94 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.

Judge Michelle Evans

Joseph D. Robinett, 23, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 64 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50.