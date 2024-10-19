Of Friday, Oct. 18, 2024
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kelsey and Jarrett Blanco, of Lewiston, a son, Finley Edward Blanco, born Thursday.
Savannah and Tanner Cranor, of Pomeroy, a daughter, McKenna Claire Cranor, born Thursday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Roderick L. Montagne, 43, of Spokane, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years, sentence suspended, 94 days credit, 30 days jail discretionary, four years felony probation, 100 hours of community service and pay $345.50.
Judge Michelle Evans
Joseph D. Robinett, 23, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Sentenced to withheld judgment 30 days jail discretionary, 64 days credit, three years felony probation, 100 hours community service and pay $845.50.
Crystal L. Schrecengost, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine and fentanyl), both felonies. Sentenced to 3-7 years, 294 days credit for both charges and pay $571.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramaligam
Shane T. Post, 40, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to withheld judgment 60 days jail, 50 days suspended, one day credit, 108 hours of community service in lieu of nine days jail, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 12 months and pay $1,267.30.
Judge Victoria Olds
Michael G. Bedard, 45, of Troy, charged with grand theft, a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 21.
Natasha N. Gleason, 41, of Culdesac, charged with grand theft, a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 21.
Jalon A. Greene, 32, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 28.
Katelynn E. Daugherty, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Oct. 28.
Lawsuits
Steve Black vs. Sean Robinson, Sarah Robinson, Robinson Remodel, LLC.