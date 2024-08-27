Regence patients could lose coverage

St. Mary’s Health & Clearwater Valley Health hospitals have notified patients with Regence BlueShield of Idaho health plans that they should expect to pay out-of-network costs.

The contract with the hospitals in Cottonwood and Orofino ended Jan. 1, but has a continuation period of 12 months after the end date in which patients who are covered by Regence will still be able to receive “in network” care, said Kim Johnson, director of marketing and communications at St. Mary’s Health.

Patients should reach out to Regence directly to understand what is and is not covered in their individual situation, Johnson said.

According to a November statement on the hospitals’ website, the reimbursement rates offered by Regence were 23% below the average reimbursement of St. Mary’s Health & Clearwater Valley Health’s other commercial health plan contracts.

A Regence media representative said the insurance company was still pursuing a new agreement to bring the hospitals back in-network.

However, Johnson said the insurer’s proposals for the two hospitals so far had been inadequate.

“Despite our best efforts, Regence’s proposals have been unreasonable and unsustainable, leaving us no choice but to proceed without a new agreement,” she said. “Our priority has always been to ensure that patients have access to quality care close to home, and we are hopeful that Regence will return to the table with a fair proposal that meets the needs of both parties, and most importantly our patients, before the end of the year.”

The change affects all nonemergency care at the hospitals, and all Regence BlueShield health plans, including Asuris, BridgeSpan, Healthcare Management Administrators, Regence Group Administrators, Regence Medicare Advantage, Uniform Medical Plan, and any Regence BlueShield of Idaho Commercial Insurance Plan.