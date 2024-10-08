Region Gets Soaking Rain

Rain beginning at 3 yesterday afternoon and continuing until 11 last night gave downtown Lewiston .29 of an inch of moisture, bringing the month’s total to slightly above normal.
Temperatures slid to little above freezing in the early morning and highs also were cool. Extremes were 57-34 downtown and 58-35 at the U.S. weather station at Lewiston Airport.
Forecaster J. Howard Whipple said showers and blustery winds are expected today before slow clearing begins and brings partly cloudy skies tonight. He said snow is expected in north Idaho mountains, with possibly as much as eight inches falling at higher elevations.
Whipple predicted a low of 34 at the airport tomorrow morning, which will mean frost in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley and freezing on the prairies. Freezing could occur in the valley, he added.
The forecaster said slowly warming temperatures should begin after tomorrow. Grangeville had heavy winds and rain yesterday evening.
Maximums were quite cool at a number of Northwest points yesterday. Extremes included Walla Walla 63-39, Pendleton 62-36, Boise 69-35, Missoula 60-28, Spokane 55-34, Ephrata 49-34, Wenatchee 46-36, Yakima 47-30, Seattle 53-43 and Portland 54-44.
The national high yesterday was 97 at Laredo and McAllen, Texas, and the low was 22 at Reno, Nev.
Record Lewiston temperatures for today are 89 in 1943 and 27 in 1916.
This story was published in the Oct. 8, 1962, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.