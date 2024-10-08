Region Gets Soaking Rain

Rain beginning at 3 yesterday afternoon and continuing until 11 last night gave downtown Lewiston .29 of an inch of moisture, bringing the month’s total to slightly above normal.

Temperatures slid to little above freezing in the early morning and highs also were cool. Extremes were 57-34 downtown and 58-35 at the U.S. weather station at Lewiston Airport.

Forecaster J. Howard Whipple said showers and blustery winds are expected today before slow clearing begins and brings partly cloudy skies tonight. He said snow is expected in north Idaho mountains, with possibly as much as eight inches falling at higher elevations.

Whipple predicted a low of 34 at the airport tomorrow morning, which will mean frost in the Lewiston-Clarkston valley and freezing on the prairies. Freezing could occur in the valley, he added.