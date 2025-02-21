Regional newspapers see some changes

Two regional weekly newspapers are changing operations, but continuing service.

In eastern Washington, The Times in Waitsburg will move to a nonprofit status.

Publisher and editor Lane Gwinn bought the paper in 2018 because it was going to close as the former publisher Ken Graham retired. She said the paper has strong support from the community with subscribers and advertisers. But the cost of production was high and she was subsidizing the paper since she bought it. Then Gwinn had health issues and needed someone else to take over operations.

Gwinn decided to keep the paper as an online publication to save on production costs, but that would mean it was no longer a paper of record. That was a really hard decision as the paper had been serving as a paper of record for Walla Walla and Columbia counties as well as providing local news to the community.

“It’s a way for the local community to be better civic members,” Gwinn said.

The paper covers government meetings and court proceedings as well as sports and stories about people in the community. Gwinn also noted the need for local news in the age of social media where people can post whatever they want.

“We have a different standard of what we have to do that social media doesn’t do,” Gwinn said. “Social media has a great place in the community for sure, but it’s not a great place for journalism.”

Some of their stories on the Columbia County Library and the Waitsburg School District went national, showing the information wasn’t just important for the community but had a larger impact.

Gwinn was planning to keep that journalistic practice to the online paper, but then Graham suggested rethinking the plan for the paper to go to a nonprofit, which had been discussed previously.

As a nonprofit, ownership of the paper would transfer to a board and they would hire someone to replace Gwinn as owner and publisher. Gwinn will also serve on the board as well as representatives from Waitsburg, Walla Walla and Dayton.