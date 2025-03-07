Registration open for Asotin County Garden Symposium

Garden enthusiasts of all levels are invited to join the Master Gardener Foundation of Asotin and Garfield Counties for the Garden Symposium on March 29.
The theme for the symposium is “Strategies for Successful Gardening at Any Age,” and it is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 29 at the United Methodist Church, 1242 Highland Ave., in Clarkston. The registration deadline is March 21.
The schedule of events is as follows:
8:30 a.m. — Check-in.
9 a.m. — Keynote address from Cathi Lamoreux on “Gardening with a Flexible Plan.” Lamoreux is the current vice president of the Master Gardener Foundation of Washington state.
10:15 a.m. — WSU Spokane County Master Gardener and landscape designer Kurt Madison will lead a class on container and raised bed gardening.
11:30 a.m. — Lunch and community displays from the Asotin County Conservation District, Clarkston Community Garden, Nez Perce County Extension, North 40 Outfitters, Patt’s Garden Center, the Valley Beekeepers Association and more.
12:30 p.m. — Panel discussions on gardening on a slope, community gardening, vegetable gardening in a small space and gardening with children.
1:45 p.m. — Talk on weed management by Mark Heitstuman, WSU Asotin County Extension director.
2:45 p.m. — Questions and evaluations.
Registration for the symposium is $40 and can be completed online at extension.wsu.edu/asotin/gardening/horticulture-classes-and-workshops. Payments can be made online with a credit or debit card using PayPal, or via check made payable to the Asotin Co. Master Gardeners. Checks can be brought to the Master Gardener office in the basement of the Asotin County Courthouse, 135 Second St., Asotin, or mailed to PO Box 9, Asotin, WA 99402.
More information or accommodation requests can contact janice.reed@wsu.edu or (509) 243-2009, ext 1.