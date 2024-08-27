Sections
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Remote control flying club plans open house this weekend at Mann Lake

The Lewis Clark RC Model Club is inviting newcomers to a flight demonstration and competition this weekend at Mann Lake in the east Lewiston Orchards.

The Fun Fly and Open House is planned for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the lake located at 3298 Powers Ave.

There will be remote control planes, helicopters and jets, powered by gas and electricity. Training flights will be available. There is a $10 landing fee each day, which includes lunch.

Those with questions may call (208) 413-1648.

