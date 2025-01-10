Rep. Skaug introduces marijuana possession bill

BOISE — A mandatory minimum fine for marijuana possession will be on the table in the Legislature again this year.

Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, presented a proposed bill Thursday afternoon that would create a mandatory minimum $300 fine for possession of 3 ounces or less of marijuana. He proposed similar legislation last year that would have set the fine at no less than $420.

“In my view, we do not want this to become a marijuana state,” Skaug told the House Judiciary and Rules Committee on Thursday afternoon.

The committee voted unanimously to introduce the bill, which allows it to come back for a full public hearing and vote.

The version presented Thursday specifies that the fine would not apply to juveniles under 18, which had been an issue that prevented last year’s version of the bill from moving forward, Skaug said.