Local NewsOctober 15, 2024

Republican candidates to appear at meet and greet Thursday at Lewiston

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Ernie’s Steakhouse in Lewiston. All are welcome to attend.

story image illustation

Several Republican candidates who will appear on Nez Perce County ballots in the Nov. 5 general election will take part in a meet and greet event this week organized by the Nez Perce County Republican Women’s Club.

The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Ernie's Steakhouse in Lewiston. All are welcome to attend.

Among the candidates scheduled to appear are U.S. Congressman Russ Fulcher; Nez Perce County commission candidate Joe Gish; Idaho House incumbents Brandon Mitchell, Lori McCann and Charlie Shepherd; Idaho Senate incumbent Dan Foreman; and Idaho House candidate Kyle N. Harris.

