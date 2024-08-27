Republicans sailing to victory in Idaho District 7 races

Republicans swept the Idaho District 7 legislative races with each candidate winning at least 70% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Kyle Harris, of Lewiston, will succeed Mike Kingsley, who didn’t run for reelection in the House, while incumbents Charlie Shepherd and Cindy Carlson, both of Riggins, will retain their respective seats in the House and Senate.
Harris, a self-described conservative Republican, received 71.5% of the vote compared to 28.5% for Democrat Vickie Nostrant with some votes still to be counted.
“God has blessed me with this opportunity to serve and I pledge to work not only for those who voted for me but also those that did not,” he said in a text message to the Tribune.
Harris, an electrical contractor, thanked his family and wife Kristina and said he could not have succeeded without their support. During the campaign, he pledged to fight efforts to breach the four lower Snake River dams, said he would “protect children and their future” and work to secure the southern border and stop fentanyl. Nostrant, a retired nurse and volunteer EMT, vowed to fight to restore reproductive rights stripped away by Idaho’s strict abortion ban and to support public education.
Shepherd routed his would-be opponent and will serve a third term in the House. As of 11 p.m., Shepherd, a Republican, had racked up 73.4% of the vote compared to 26.6% for Dustin Hardesty, a Democrat, who registered for the race but didn’t campaign.
Shepherd wants to find a way to lower property taxes during the 2025 legislative session.
“It’s just been a huge burden for a lot of my constituents, especially in Nez Perce County,” he said Tuesday night at the Republican watch party in Boise.
Shepherd also wants to work with Idaho Power to improve flows in Hells Canyon during the summer tourism season. During the last legislative session, he clashed with the state’s largest utility over the timing of the company’s release of water from Hells Canyon Dam, which makes it increasingly difficult for tour boat operators.
Before entering politics, he coached the Salmon River High School football and basketball teams to multiple state championships. He now works as the maintenance supervisor for the Salmon River School District and counts himself as a reliable conservative.
Carlson retained her seat in the Idaho Senate, beating challenger Bill Farmer by a wide margin.
Carlson, a Republican, was leading Democrat Farmer, of Cottonwood, with 71.9% of the vote compared to 28.1% late Tuesday night. She could not be reached for comment.
Carlson was first elected to represent the sprawling district that stretches from Lewiston south into Adams County in 2022 and supports a host of conservative positions, including opposition to vaccine mandates, critical race theory, abortion and support for the First and Second Amendments to the U.S. Constitution and “God’s values.”