Republicans sailing to victory in Idaho District 7 races

Republicans swept the Idaho District 7 legislative races with each candidate winning at least 70% of the vote as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Kyle Harris, of Lewiston, will succeed Mike Kingsley, who didn’t run for reelection in the House, while incumbents Charlie Shepherd and Cindy Carlson, both of Riggins, will retain their respective seats in the House and Senate.

Harris, a self-described conservative Republican, received 71.5% of the vote compared to 28.5% for Democrat Vickie Nostrant with some votes still to be counted.

“God has blessed me with this opportunity to serve and I pledge to work not only for those who voted for me but also those that did not,” he said in a text message to the Tribune.

Harris, an electrical contractor, thanked his family and wife Kristina and said he could not have succeeded without their support. During the campaign, he pledged to fight efforts to breach the four lower Snake River dams, said he would “protect children and their future” and work to secure the southern border and stop fentanyl. Nostrant, a retired nurse and volunteer EMT, vowed to fight to restore reproductive rights stripped away by Idaho’s strict abortion ban and to support public education.

Shepherd routed his would-be opponent and will serve a third term in the House. As of 11 p.m., Shepherd, a Republican, had racked up 73.4% of the vote compared to 26.6% for Dustin Hardesty, a Democrat, who registered for the race but didn’t campaign.