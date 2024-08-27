Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington

Washington has officially counted all the ballots in its general election, and the results didn’t stray far from tradition.

While all the state executive offices like the governor and secretary of state were won by Democrats, the lawmakers representing eastern Washington are Republican.

Democrat Kamala Harris comfortably won the majority of the vote over Republican Donald Trump in the presidential election. Democrat Bob Ferguson defeated Republican Dave Reichert for governor.

Incumbent Republican state legislators Sen. Mark Schoesler, Rep. Mary Dye and Rep. Joe Schmick all won their respective races in District 9. Republican Michael Baumgartner will succeed Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers in representing District 5 in the U.S. Congress.

There were only three local county commissioner races and most of them were unopposed.

Whitman County had a number of town measures on the ballot and not all of them passed. Such measures must gain a 60% supermajority in order to pass.

The Uniontown parks improvement levy that would have generated funds over the next years for maintenance and improvements was rejected by constituents. The measure received 100 approving votes to 94 disapproving votes.

The Endicott town park maintenance levy failed with 87 yes votes to 78 no votes. The $15,000 levy was proposed to maintain parks, public spaces and the Third Street divider in town.

Rosalia’s town street levy of $50,000 was rejected by voters with 186 approving votes to 129 disapproving votes.

Rosalia Parks and Recreation’s levy also failed with 317 yes votes to 274 no votes. The $98,500 measure would have financed maintenance and operation costs of the Rosalia Park and Swimming Pool.

Tekoa Parks and Recreation’s $130,000 proposal to renew a previous levy was rejected with 307 approving votes to 207 disapproving votes. The measure would have funded maintenance and operations for local parks.

The Whitman County Cemetery District 2 in Garfield $120,000 levy failed with 259 yes votes to 181 no votes. It was proposed to support operations, maintenance and a variety of improvements to the grounds.

WASHINGTON ELECTION RESULTS

STATEWIDE

President — Kamala Harris (Dem), 2,245,849; Donald Trump (Rep), 1,530,923; Robert Kennedy Jr. (Ind), 54,868; Jill Stein (Ind), 29,754; Chase Oliver (Lib), 16,428, Claudia De la Cruz (Ind), 8,695; Cornel West (Ind), 7,254; Shiva Ayyadurai (Ind), 3,323

U.S. CONGRESS

U.S. Senator — Maria Cantwell (Dem), 2,252,577; Raul Garcia (Rep), 1,549,187

Congressional District 1 — Suzan DelBene (Dem), 227,213; Jeb Brewer (Rep), 132,538

Congressional District 2 — Rick Larsen (Dem), 263,750; Cody Hart (Rep), 148,167

Congressional District 3 — Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Dem), 215,177; Joe Kent (Rep), 199,054

Congressional District 4 — Dan Newhouse (Rep), 153,477; Jerrod Sessler (Rep), 136,175

Congressional District 5 — Michael Baumgartner (Rep), 240,619; Carmela Conroy (Dem), 156,074

Congressional District 6 — Emily Randall (Dem), 239,687; Drew MacEwen (Rep), 182,182

Congressional District 7 — Pramila Jayapal (Dem), 352,286; Dan Alexander (Rep), 66220

Congressional District 8 — Kim Schrier (Dem), 224,607; Carmen Goers (Rep), 190,675

Congressional District 9 — Adam Smith (Dem), 182,780; Melissa Chaudhry (Dem), 90,601

Congressional District 10 — Marilyn Strickland (Dem), 203,732; Don Hewett (Rep), 143,492

STATE EXECUTIVE

Governor — Bob Ferguson (Dem), 2,143,368; Dave Reichert (Rep), 1,709,818

Lt. Governor — Denny Heck (Dem), 2,112,132; Dan Matthews (Rep), 1,674,025

Secretary of State — Steve Hobbs (Dem), 2,234,420; Dale Whitaker (Rep), 1,535,977

State Treasurer — Mike Pellicciotti (Dem), 2,148,764; Sharon Hanek (Rep), 1,600,370

State Auditor — Pat McCarthy (Dem), 2,170,306; Matt Hawkins (Rep), 1,568,750

Attorney General — Nick Brown (Dem), 2,093,570; Pete Serrano (Rep), 1,669,884

Commissioner of Public Lands — Dave Upthegrove (Dem), 1,969,936; Jaime Herrera Beutler (Rep), 1,765,121

Superintendent of Public Instruction — Chris Reykdal, 1,746,848, David Olson, 1,543,550

Insurance Commissioner — Patty Kuderer (Dem), 2,091,969, Phil Fortunato (Rep), 1,598,032

INITIATIVES

Initiative measure 2066 (Natural gas) — Yes, 1,941,474; No, 1,813,169

Initiative measure 2109 (Repeal excise tax) — No, 2,437,419; Yes, 1,364,510

Initiative measure 2117 (Carbon tax credit trading) — No, 2,340,077; Yes, 1,437,103

Initiative measurer 2124 (Long-term care) — No, 2,077,215; Yes, 1,668,435

WASHINGTON LEGISLATURE (Area races)