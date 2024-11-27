Residents safe, several pets rescued in Lewiston structure fire

Several pets were rescued, though not all survived, after a fire broke out at a Lewiston apartment Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Lewiston Fire Department.

The Lewiston Fire Department responded to the incident at 2508 Sixth Ave. around 11:30 a.m., according to the news release. When crews arrived, smoke was visible from the main floor, and an upstairs resident was attempting to extinguish the fire with a garden hose through a window.

Firefighters entered the building through the front door and were able to bring the fire under control within minutes, according to the news release. No residents were present in the affected apartment.

The fire caused approximately $30,000 in damages to the building and its contents, according to the release.