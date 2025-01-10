Resolution commending BSU volleyball team moves to House

BOISE — A House committee Thursday approved a joint resolution to commend the Boise State women’s volleyball team’s decision to forfeit against a team with a reportedly transgender player.

The State Affairs Committee voted along party lines to send to the floor for a full vote House Concurrent Resolution 2, which also calls on the Mountain West Conference and NCAA to revoke policies that allow trans athletes to compete under certain conditions. Two people testified in favor and one against during the hearing.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who is a former collegiate athlete and women’s basketball coach, sponsored the resolution.

“To me, they (Boise State) demonstrated true integrity at that time by sticking with their principles and saying, ‘you know what, it’s not right, it’s not right that we should have to play against a biological male,’” Ehardt said Thursday.

Boise State this season forfeited twice during the regular season against San José State University. The team also withdrew from the Mountain West Conference tournament after the Broncos won their first game and were scheduled to play the San José State Spartans in the next round. That forfeit ended Boise State’s season.

BSU never commented on the reason for the forfeitures. Three other Mountain West teams and one nonconference team forfeited against the Spartans this season.

San José State and the player have not commented on the player’s gender identity.

Ehardt on Thursday co-presented the resolution with Riley Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer who has become a prominent voice against transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, as well as Marshi Smith, the co-founder of the Nevada-based Independent Council on Women’s Sports.

Gaines spoke about her experience swimming against Lia Thomas, who became the first openly transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Gaines in 2022 tied with Thomas for fifth place in the 200-yard freestyle at the NCAA women’s swimming national championship meet.

Gaines this summer traveled to Idaho and joined Gov. Brad Little as he signed an executive order requiring schools to comply with a law that bars transgender women and girls from competing on teams for women and girls, the Idaho Press reported. Courts have blocked the law from being enforced as it’s being litigated.