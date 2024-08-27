BOISE — The House Ways and Means Committee early Tuesday morning introduced a concurrent resolution that would allow state legislators to donate some or all of their salaries.

Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, presented the proposed resolution, saying the donated money would go into funds that are aimed at property tax relief.

Monks highlighted that, since 2005, judges, constitutional officers and average state employees have received larger percentage increases in pay than legislators. The Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation in November adopted a pay raise for legislators of about $5,000 to bring their annual pay up to $25,000; this went into effect in December.

“There are members of this legislative body who believe that we get too much as is, and they don’t think that we should receive as much money ... if you believe that you’re being over-compensated, or you believe that any subsequent raises may be unnecessary or unwarranted, then you are allowed to donate any or all of your legislative compensation to the tax relief fund,” Monks said.