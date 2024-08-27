Sections
Local NewsJanuary 22, 2025

Resolution introduced to allow Idaho lawmakers to donate their salaries

If legislators feel they’re ‘being over-compensated,’ monies could be sent to a property tax relief fund

Laura Guido
Jason Monks
Jason MonksCourtesy photo

BOISE — The House Ways and Means Committee early Tuesday morning introduced a concurrent resolution that would allow state legislators to donate some or all of their salaries.

Majority Leader Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, presented the proposed resolution, saying the donated money would go into funds that are aimed at property tax relief.

Monks highlighted that, since 2005, judges, constitutional officers and average state employees have received larger percentage increases in pay than legislators. The Citizens’ Committee on Legislative Compensation in November adopted a pay raise for legislators of about $5,000 to bring their annual pay up to $25,000; this went into effect in December.

“There are members of this legislative body who believe that we get too much as is, and they don’t think that we should receive as much money ... if you believe that you’re being over-compensated, or you believe that any subsequent raises may be unnecessary or unwarranted, then you are allowed to donate any or all of your legislative compensation to the tax relief fund,” Monks said.

The fund helps pay for public defense for counties and school facilities to offset costs from bonds and levies.

The Senate last week voted on a resolution that would reject the legislator pay raise adopted by the citizen’s committee. State lawmakers cannot set their own salary but can choose to reject the one set by the citizens’ committee.

Monks’ resolution was sent straight to the floor for a full vote of the House.

Either the Senate’s resolution to reject the pay or the House’s resolution to allow salaries be donated must be approved by both chambers to go into effect.

Guido covers Idaho politics for the Lewiston Tribune, Moscow-Pullman Daily News and Idaho Press of Nampa. She may be contacted at lguido@idahopress.com and can be found on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido.

