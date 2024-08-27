Sections
Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Retiring Washington state legislator, WSU alum appointed to Board of Regents

Lewiston Tribune
Sam Hunt
Sam Hunt Courtesy photo

A longtime Washington State legislator and former Cougar has joined the Washington State University Board of Regents.

A WSU Insider post on Friday announced Sam Hunt was appointed to the board by Washington Governor Jay Inslee. He replaced Heather Redman, who left when her term concluded last fall.

Hunt’s term began Dec. 31 and will run through 2030. He will join a series of special meetings this week to interview finalists for the next university president in private executive sessions.

Hunt graduated from WSU in 1967.

The Democrat legislator has served more than 20 years in political office — 16 in the House of Representatives and eight in the Senate. He announced last year that he would not seek reelection and would be retiring. He will complete his term this month where he represented the 22nd Legislative District in the Senate that includes South Puget Sound and Olympia.

