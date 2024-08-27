Reubens woman dies in Old Spiral Highway crash

Leanne Wyatt died Jan. 6 near Lewiston, Nez Perce County Coroner Josh Hall said. According to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the crash, two others were injured and were taken to the hospital. A Toyota 4Runner left the roadway at around 5:20 a.m. and traveled 200 feet down a ravine. One person was able to walk to a nearby residence to call for help and the two involved had to be extricated from the vehicle. Wyatt was pronounced dead at the scene.