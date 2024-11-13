Revenue forecast looks good for Clarkston

The city of Clarkston expects to generate at least $2.2 million in sales tax revenue in 2025, based on a conservative estimate.

Clerk Rachel Frost outlined next year’s revenue sources Tuesday night during the first of three public hearings on funding projections. “I’ve always been told to keep it conservative,” she told the city council.

In 2023, the city got about $2.5 million in sales tax, which is the leading source of funding for Clarkston. Sales tax has consistently brought in more than $2 million each year since 2020, Frost said, and the money goes into the general fund to help pay for police, fire and other city services.

Overall, Clarkston is expected to get about $4.5 million from various revenue sources this year, and more than $5 million in 2025. Some of the money is designated for specific projects, such as $500,000 that goes directly to the new Asotin County Jail.

A 1% property tax is included, which would generate an additional $630,000 that’s split between current expenses and the street fund. Grant revenues will increase to help Habitat for Humanity complete housing upgrades in the city.

Gambling taxes, business taxes and building permits are also projected to bring in more revenue in the coming year. Avista, the largest generator of taxes on gas and electricity, is proposing rate increases that account for the uptick, Frost said. Most of the gambling taxes come from card games at the Lancer Lanes Casino, bringing in an estimated $75,000.