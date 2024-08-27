Riggins man dies in wreck near White Bird

WHITE BIRD — A Riggins man died in a crash Friday night near White Bird.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police Department.

Law enforcement discovered that a 50-year-old man driving a 2017 Lexus was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane.

A 66-year-old woman from Riggins operating a 2015 Mercedes Benz was headed southbound with two passengers, a 63-year-old woman and a juvenile female, when they were struck by the Lexus.

The occupants of the Mercedes Benz were critically injured and transported by ground and air ambulance to a local hospital, according to the news release. The Lexus driver sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.