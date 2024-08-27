Regional News Roundup River Fork Ranch subdivision approved, again

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

CASCADE, Idaho — The 31-lot River Fork Ranch subdivision was approved for a second time by Valley County Commissioners on Dec. 23, following the vacation of a previous approval before the board.

The development was proposed by Dave Callister of Boise on a roughly 44-acre property about four miles north of Donnelly. The south half of the property borders Spink Lane, and the north half is near Lake Fork Creek.

The proposal includes 30 buildable lots and one common lot. Previous plans included nine duplex lots, which are no longer part of the proposal.

The application was first denied by the Valley County Planning and Zoning Commission following a public hearing May 9. An appeal was filed with Valley County Commissioners, who then approved the proposal in a split vote July 29, overturning the P&Z denial.

Commissioners then vacated their approval on Nov. 18, asserting that more consideration was required related to road access, future phases of development, effects on water quality, wildlife, neighboring properties and other issues.

The most recent decision Dec. 23 echoed the July 29 approval by Valley County Commissioners, with Commission Chairperson Elt Hasbrouck and Commissioner Sherry Maupin voting to approve the application and Commissioner Neal Thompson dissenting.

Recapping the proceedings, Hasbrouck asserted that the development should be approved because they complied with the Valley County comprehensive plan and county codes.

“As far as I can see, they’ve done everything the county has asked them to do by ordinance,” Hasbrouck said Dec. 23.

Thompson voted nay on the motion to approve the application, saying that the proposed density of 0.69 homes per acre was too dense for the proposed area.

“This is not the right place for this type of subdivision, right in the middle of the valley floor. It should be out toward the perimeter of this valley,” Thompson said.

“This subdivision should be toward sewer systems, city services, somewhere in those locations,” he said.

Subdivision plans show a road that could connect to more development to the north. Callister’s company River Fork Ranch LLC owns about 276 acres of land to the north and northeast of the development.

Callister’s attorney, Amy Holm of McCall, told commissioners that there were no other phases currently planned.

Six people spoke in opposition to the proposal at the Dec. 23 hearing, including Boise attorney Abbey Germain, who said she represented six clients.

Germain asserted that the development should be denied based on several regulations in Valley County code, including the section Commissioner Thompson cited in his vote against the approval, urging higher-density development “adjacent to the valley perimeter.”

Germain also objected to the proposal’s effects on wildlife, neighboring properties, traffic at the intersection of Spink Lane and Idaho Highway 55 and the possibility of another development being proposed on Callister’s land to the north.

Floyd Loomis, of Donnelly, raised water quality concerns with 30 additional septic tanks being installed so close to Lake Fork Creek, which flows into Lake Cascade.

“DEQ (the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality) and the EPA have listed Lake Cascade as impaired and it is at the breaking point already, it has not met its goals to reduce pollution for some time now and continues to have periodic health advisories,” Loomis said.

“This county’s water table, while it is huge and active, is being asked to handle more than it can bear,” he said.