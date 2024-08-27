Roger Sandberg leading in Whitman County Superior Court judge race

It appears Roger Sandberg will be the next Whitman County Superior Court judge.
Sandberg was leading in the polls Tuesday night with 6,421 votes to 4,137 votes for opponent Jenna Brozik.
“I am humbled and honored to have the support of everybody throughout this election,” he said. “And I look forward to serving the citizens of Whitman County.”
Both Pullman attorneys are competing for the bench in the 2024 general election. The position opened up when longtime Judge Gary Libey announced he will retire at the end of this year. Libey has held the seat since being appointed in 2017.
Sandberg, 44, has been practicing law since 2008. He’s a private attorney whose work spans from criminal defense to family law and other civil matters.
Since 2010, he’s served as judge pro tem for Whitman County District Court, and was sworn in as Superior Court commissioner last year.
Brozik, 56, began practicing law in 2010. She’s also a private attorney, and is an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho College of Law. Earlier this year, she was appointed as judge pro tem for Colfax Municipal Court.
Both candidates have similar goals and expectations for the position, who agree being a judge requires empathy and a certain level of seriousness while remaining impartial in rulings.
Sandberg decided to run because he believes the citizens of Whitman County deserve the most qualified candidate and are worthy of nothing less than the most fit person to hear cases.
Brozik has been dissatisfied with how the court is currently run, and thinks some have not received the justice they deserve. She ran to improve the judicial system for the people of Whitman County.
As for the many Whitman County town measures, all may pass. Every levy on the ballot was supported by voters at press time Tuesday night.
The Endicott town park maintenance levy was a close call. According to election results, the measure received 49 approving votes to 48 disapproving votes.
The $15,000 levy would help maintain the town’s parks and Third Street divider, financing mowing, weed control, watering and equipment maintenance. Property owners would pay $57 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Results for levies and races are subjected to change as more ballots are counted.
In the 2024 general election, Whitman County had 24,414 registered voters with a voter turnout of 47%, according to election results. Around 11,500 ballots were counted Tuesday, and an estimated 3,000 ballots are left to count.
The Whitman County Auditor will carry out the next ballot count at 8 p.m. today.
To view complete election results, including additional rural levies, visit results.vote.wa.gov/results/20241105/whitman.