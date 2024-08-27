Roger Sandberg leading in Whitman County Superior Court judge race

It appears Roger Sandberg will be the next Whitman County Superior Court judge.

Sandberg was leading in the polls Tuesday night with 6,421 votes to 4,137 votes for opponent Jenna Brozik.

“I am humbled and honored to have the support of everybody throughout this election,” he said. “And I look forward to serving the citizens of Whitman County.”

Both Pullman attorneys are competing for the bench in the 2024 general election. The position opened up when longtime Judge Gary Libey announced he will retire at the end of this year. Libey has held the seat since being appointed in 2017.

Sandberg, 44, has been practicing law since 2008. He’s a private attorney whose work spans from criminal defense to family law and other civil matters.

Since 2010, he’s served as judge pro tem for Whitman County District Court, and was sworn in as Superior Court commissioner last year.

Brozik, 56, began practicing law in 2010. She’s also a private attorney, and is an adjunct professor at the University of Idaho College of Law. Earlier this year, she was appointed as judge pro tem for Colfax Municipal Court.

Both candidates have similar goals and expectations for the position, who agree being a judge requires empathy and a certain level of seriousness while remaining impartial in rulings.