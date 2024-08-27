Roger Sandberg still leading for Superior Court Judge

COLFAX — Roger Sandberg is still leading in the polls for Whitman County Superior Court judge.

He was ahead Wednesday with 6,508 votes to 4,220 votes for his opponent Jenna Brozik, according to election results.

Whitman County’s general election results were updated Wednesday evening, as the auditor’s office continues to count ballots from Tuesday’s election.

Many Whitman County town measures appear to be passing. The only levy that appears to have been rejected by voters is the Uniontown park improvement levy. According to Wednesday’s election results, the measure received 67 disapproving votes to 60 approving votes.

The levy would generate funds for the next two years to support ongoing maintenance and improvements. Property owners would pay $75 per $100,000 in assessed home value in 2025 and 2026.

A few measures are close calls, and still need a supermajority of 60% to pass.