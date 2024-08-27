Roger Sandberg still leading for Superior Court Judge

COLFAX — Roger Sandberg is still leading in the polls for Whitman County Superior Court judge.
He was ahead Wednesday with 6,508 votes to 4,220 votes for his opponent Jenna Brozik, according to election results.
Whitman County’s general election results were updated Wednesday evening, as the auditor’s office continues to count ballots from Tuesday’s election.
Many Whitman County town measures appear to be passing. The only levy that appears to have been rejected by voters is the Uniontown park improvement levy. According to Wednesday’s election results, the measure received 67 disapproving votes to 60 approving votes.
The levy would generate funds for the next two years to support ongoing maintenance and improvements. Property owners would pay $75 per $100,000 in assessed home value in 2025 and 2026.
A few measures are close calls, and still need a supermajority of 60% to pass.
The Endicott town park maintenance levy had 50 approving votes to 48 disapproving votes Wednesday night. The $15,000 levy would help maintain the town’s parks and Third Street divider, financing mowing, weed control, watering and equipment maintenance. Property owners would pay $57 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
The Rosalia town street levy of $50,000 received 126 yes votes to 88 no votes Wednesday night. Homeowners would pay $177 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Uniontown’s Public Library levy got 72 approving votes to 55 disapproving votes Wednesday night. The two-year measure would fund the library’s operations, programs and capital improvements. Property owners would pay $25 per $100,000 in assessed home value in 2025 and 2026.
Rosalia Parks and Recreation’s $98,500 levy received 221 yes votes and 183 no votes Wednesday night. The levy would fund maintenance and operation costs at the Rosalia Park and Swimming Pool. Homeowners would pay $48 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Tekoa Parks and Recreation’s $130,000 measure got 211 approving votes to 152 disapproving votes Wednesday night. The levy would renew a previous one to maintain and operate local parks. Property owners would pay $163 per $100,000 in assessed home value.
Whitman County had 24,414 registered voters in the general election, with a voter turnout of 48%, according to election results. Around 11,740 ballots were counted as of Wednesday evening, and an estimated 7,500 ballots are left to count.
The Whitman County Auditor will carry out the next ballot count at 8 p.m. Saturday.