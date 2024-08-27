PULLMAN — The Rotary Club of Pullman has opened its annual grant cycle for community enhancement projects.
The local organization announced on its website that nonprofits, schools, city government and others can apply for up to $1,500 in funding through the Irving M. Field Grant Project for Community Enhancement. The funding opportunity is for projects or services that improve the Pullman community.
The club is committed to create lasting change in the community through local initiatives and partnerships. The Irving M. Field Grant Project has supported more than 50 projects since being established in 1979, according to the Rotary Club of Pullman’s website.
Applications are due March 28 and can be accessed by visiting pullmanrotary.org. Awards will be announced in late April or early May.