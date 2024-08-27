Running for the ‘fund’ of it

Kids sprint off the line Thursday at the start of Asotin Elementary School�s annual Fund Run at Chief Looking Glass Park. The school had another record breaking year, raising $75,834.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Kids dance to the music Thursday before the start of the annual Asotin Fund Run at Chief Looking Glass Park.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Kids hold hands Thursday as they pass the Asotin Community Center while running laps for the Asotin Fund Run.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
