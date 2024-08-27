Sections
PhotosOctober 4, 2024
Running for the ‘fund’ of it
Annual Fund Run raises $75,834
Kids sprint off the line Thursday at the start of Asotin Elementary School�s annual Fund Run at Chief Looking Glass Park. The school had another record breaking year, raising $75,834.
Kids sprint off the line Thursday at the start of Asotin Elementary School�s annual Fund Run at Chief Looking Glass Park. The school had another record breaking year, raising $75,834.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Kids dance to the music Thursday before the start of the annual Asotin Fund Run at Chief Looking Glass Park.
Kids dance to the music Thursday before the start of the annual Asotin Fund Run at Chief Looking Glass Park.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Kids hold hands Thursday as they pass the Asotin Community Center while running laps for the Asotin Fund Run.
Kids hold hands Thursday as they pass the Asotin Community Center while running laps for the Asotin Fund Run.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Kids sprint off the line Thursday at the start of Asotin Elementary School’s annual Fund Run at Chief Looking Glass Park. The school had another record breaking year, raising $75,834.

