Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 7, 2024

Santa Claus expects to visit Pullman neighborhoods next week

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation
Pullman Lion's Club
story image illustation
Pullman Lion's Club
story image illustation
Pullman Lion's Club
story image illustation
Pullman Lion's Club
story image illustation
Pullman Lion's Club
story image illustation
Pullman Lion's Club

PULLMAN — Santa will be visiting Pullman’s neighborhoods next week.

The Pullman Lion’s Club is excited to welcome back Mr. Claus for another year. While St. Nick’s personal sleigh is being prepared for a busy Christmas Eve full of deliveries, the club has happily offered their own.

The club will lead Santa through each of Pullman’s hills, playing music and helping him hand out candy canes.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

His trip will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Monday south of Larry Street on Military Hill and the Washington State University campus; Pioneer Hill and south of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Tuesday; north of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Wednesday; and north of Larry Street on Military Hill on Thursday.

Club member Les Davies said Mr. Claus is excited to meet children and college students in town. This isn’t the first time Santa has dropped by Pullman; Davies said the tradition began in the 1940s and 1950s and has continued with the help of the Lion’s Club.

“It’s something that everyone looks forward to,” he said. “We have club members in their 70s or 80s who remember Santa coming to visit them as a kid.”

Keep an eye on Santa’s location through Pullman while he’s out visiting at glympse.com/!santapullmanlions. Maps of Santa’s route through Pullman each day can be found on the Pullman Lion’s Club Facebook page at facebook.com/pullmanlionsclub.

Related
Local NewsDec. 7
Send the Trib your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 7
Wish List heiress takes the baton
Local NewsDec. 7
Clarkston woman sentenced for taking $63,000-plus from Idaho...
Local NewsDec. 7
Happenings
Related
Wreaths Across America to honor vets
Local NewsDec. 7
Wreaths Across America to honor vets
The secret to success as a seamstress: knowing when to abstain
Local NewsDec. 7
The secret to success as a seamstress: knowing when to abstain
NPR journalist Druzin visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Local NewsDec. 7
NPR journalist Druzin visiting Moscow to discuss extremism
Have you seen this Grinch?
Local NewsDec. 7
Have you seen this Grinch?
Forest Service updates review of ‘End of the World’ project
Local NewsDec. 7
Forest Service updates review of ‘End of the World’ project
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Local NewsDec. 7
Supporting a local school through Christmas spirit
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsDec. 7
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Man accused of having child porn pleads not guilty
Local NewsDec. 7
Man accused of having child porn pleads not guilty
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy