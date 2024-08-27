Santa Claus expects to visit Pullman neighborhoods next week

His trip will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Monday south of Larry Street on Military Hill and the Washington State University campus; Pioneer Hill and south of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Tuesday; north of Center Street on Sunnyside Hill on Wednesday; and north of Larry Street on Military Hill on Thursday.

Club member Les Davies said Mr. Claus is excited to meet children and college students in town. This isn’t the first time Santa has dropped by Pullman; Davies said the tradition began in the 1940s and 1950s and has continued with the help of the Lion’s Club.

“It’s something that everyone looks forward to,” he said. “We have club members in their 70s or 80s who remember Santa coming to visit them as a kid.”

Keep an eye on Santa’s location through Pullman while he’s out visiting at glympse.com/!santapullmanlions. Maps of Santa’s route through Pullman each day can be found on the Pullman Lion’s Club Facebook page at facebook.com/pullmanlionsclub.