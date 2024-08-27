School board approves boundary changes

The Lewiston School Board unanimously approved the changes to the elementary school boundaries in the district.

The board took action at its Monday meeting after a recommendation from Director of Student Services Kim Eimers. She said it was a lengthy process from the workgroup committee, but they made sure the proposals fit the requirements. The population changes in Lewiston made it necessary to review elementary school boundaries to make sure there are balanced class sizes and equal access to school facilities. The community was also invited to comment on the changes at two open houses and Eimers said the district “heard nothing back, good or bad.”

Now that the boundary changes have been approved, letters will be sent out to families so they can decide which school their students will attend in the fall. Students who are enrolled in the 2024-25 school year will have the option to stay at their current school. New students, including siblings of current students, will be placed in schools based on the revised boundaries. However, open enrollment is still available, which allows for families to select a preferred school through an application process.

Maps of the new boundaries can be found at lewistonschools.net/elementary-boundary-revision.

Once the district knows how many students are staying put or moving to a different school, it can then figure out how to distribute resources.

School board members thanked Eimers and those on the committee for their work and reaching out to the community. School Board President Staci Baldwin said the community seemed to understand why the changes were being made.