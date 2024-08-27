School board approves boundary changes

The Lewiston School Board unanimously approved the changes to the elementary school boundaries in the district.
The board took action at its Monday meeting after a recommendation from Director of Student Services Kim Eimers. She said it was a lengthy process from the workgroup committee, but they made sure the proposals fit the requirements. The population changes in Lewiston made it necessary to review elementary school boundaries to make sure there are balanced class sizes and equal access to school facilities. The community was also invited to comment on the changes at two open houses and Eimers said the district “heard nothing back, good or bad.”
Now that the boundary changes have been approved, letters will be sent out to families so they can decide which school their students will attend in the fall. Students who are enrolled in the 2024-25 school year will have the option to stay at their current school. New students, including siblings of current students, will be placed in schools based on the revised boundaries. However, open enrollment is still available, which allows for families to select a preferred school through an application process.
Maps of the new boundaries can be found at lewistonschools.net/elementary-boundary-revision.
Once the district knows how many students are staying put or moving to a different school, it can then figure out how to distribute resources.
School board members thanked Eimers and those on the committee for their work and reaching out to the community. School Board President Staci Baldwin said the community seemed to understand why the changes were being made.
The board didn’t discuss Superintendent Lance Hansen’s hire as superintendent at Kennewick. The announcement was made Friday after the agenda had been made for the meeting.
In other business:
The school board spoke about legislation from Idaho lawmakers that affect education. Baldwin asked those in the community to contact their legislatures to let them know the positive things that are happening in the district. Baldwin noted that the national narrative of what’s happening in public school is affecting some of the proposed legislation in Idaho.
“We’re not the national narrative,” Baldwin said.
School board member Charlette Kremer also noted that she and Hansen were speaking before an Idaho senate committee to share how they communicate with and engage the community. Kremer said that if things were happening in the schools that people didn’t like, “our community would let us know.”
Bob Wicks, orchestra, music and band teacher in the Lewiston School District, highlighted the Idaho Music Educators Association conference and concert, which took place in Lewiston at the end of January. The event brought in 318 educators and 900 students from across the state, including from 97 different high schools. The professional development conference was attended by both teachers and students and was put together by teachers, educators and school district staff. Those involved in the event put in volunteer hours to organize, schedule and transport equipment to the conference, which took place at Lewiston’s Normal Hill campus, Lewiston High School, Lewis-Clark State College and churches in Normal Hill.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.