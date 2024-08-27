Sections
Local NewsMarch 5, 2025

Schweitzer voices support for Canada, Mexico

SEL founder writes letter about the merits of free trade as U.S. imposes tariffs

Anthony Kuipers
Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer speak at the dedication of the new clubhouse for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley on Thursday in Lewiston.
Edmund and Beatriz Schweitzer speak at the dedication of the new clubhouse for the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Lewis-Clark Valley on Thursday in Lewiston. Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The founder of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories released a statement supporting Canada and Mexico on the day President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on those countries Tuesday.

“We’re united by free trade, with much more in common than in difference,” Ed Schweitzer wrote. “Our differences in culture, language, climate, and history are to be celebrated and appreciated. They’re our roots.”

Schweitzer in his letter praised the benefits of free trade with other countries, particularly in the energy industry.

He wrote that partnerships with Canada and Mexico drive down the prices of energy, increase the dependability of the supply and improve the environment through green energy. SEL has facilities in both countries and sells power grid products around the world.

Schweitzer wrote that Trump “seems to be missing the joy in our sovereign roots and our mutual successes enhanced by free trade.”

Schweitzer stated that the U.S., Canada and Mexico suffer when they are cut off from one another.

At the SEL Pullman headquarters, the company will fly the flags of the U.S., Mexico and Canada as a sign of support.

“SEL is committed to economic and political freedom, and that includes free trade,” he wrote. “No matter what happens tomorrow, we will ‘be there’ for our customers in our three countries and around the world. We will ‘be there’ WITH our suppliers at home and around the world.”

Schweitzer has publicly opposed tariffs before, as well as Trump’s immigration policies. In 2020, he wrote a letter to Trump objecting to restrictions placed on work visas for immigrants seeking to earn employment in the U.S.

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com

