Search and rescue out for missing man in Waha area

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Dion Frary, who is reported missing.

The sheriff’s office and Nez Perce County Search and Rescue are looking for the 58-year-old man in the Waha and Craig Mountain area. Frary was last known to be headed to that area at 2 p.m. Saturday for a short ATV ride, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office sent Sunday.