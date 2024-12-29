Sections
Local NewsDecember 29, 2024

Search and rescue out for missing man in Waha area

Robert Dion Frary hasn't been seen since Saturday

Robert Dion Frary
Robert Dion Frary

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Robert Dion Frary, who is reported missing.

The sheriff’s office and Nez Perce County Search and Rescue are looking for the 58-year-old man in the Waha and Craig Mountain area. Frary was last known to be headed to that area at 2 p.m. Saturday for a short ATV ride, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office sent Sunday.

Frary was driving a white 2000 Toyota Tacoma with a gray hood. He had a red and black four-wheeler with him.

Those with information can contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 799-3131.

