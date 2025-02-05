Season saved: Bald Mountain set to open Sunday

Bald Mountain lives.

The tiny ski area near Pierce will open Sunday after finding insurance coverage in its price range.

“I know there are going to be a lot of smiling faces,” said Chris Allen, president of the Clearwater Ski Club that operates the hill featuring a T-bar and rope tow lift. “The community really relies on us to provide this for them,” she said.

In January, Allen announced Bald Mountain was in danger of skipping the season because of an unexpected and dramatic increase in its insurance policy. A search for a new carrier resulted in quotes that were either too high for the volunteer-run hill, or flat-out rejections