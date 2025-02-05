Season saved: Bald Mountain set to open Sunday

Bald Mountain lives.
The tiny ski area near Pierce will open Sunday after finding insurance coverage in its price range.
“I know there are going to be a lot of smiling faces,” said Chris Allen, president of the Clearwater Ski Club that operates the hill featuring a T-bar and rope tow lift. “The community really relies on us to provide this for them,” she said.
In January, Allen announced Bald Mountain was in danger of skipping the season because of an unexpected and dramatic increase in its insurance policy. A search for a new carrier resulted in quotes that were either too high for the volunteer-run hill, or flat-out rejections
Finally, through a string of random connections, they found a willing company.
“One of our board members was skiing at Lookout Pass and met a guy who knew a guy who’s son dated a gal who is an insurance agent in Cottonwood and she found a company in Montana who would take us on,” Allen said. “It’s true serendipity.”
Allen and her crew will spend Friday and Saturday training staff, shoveling snow, grooming and otherwise preparing for a belated season. Following the opening Sunday, the hill will be open weekends plus President’s Day.
